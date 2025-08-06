Liberatore didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out one.

After starting the day with two scoreless innings, Liberatore gave up a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani in the third inning before the Dodgers tacked on an unearned run in the fourth. The 25-year-old Liberatore has struggled to provide much length recently -- he's failed to make it through the fifth inning in any of his last four starts. Overall, the left-hander sports a 3.98 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 85:27 K:BB through 21 starts (113 innings). Liberatore is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Rockies his next time out.