Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Lasts just 3.2 frames Monday

Liberatore (5-8) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings.

Liberatore never seemed to settle in, giving up a run in each of the first, second and third frames. He was pulled with two outs in the fourth and replaced by Hunter Dobbins, who finished off the final 5.1 innings for St. Louis. Dobbins was only slightly more effective in yielding four runs, though his season ERA of 3.74 is vastly superior to Liberatore's 5.26 mark. It remains to be seen if the two will continue to work in a piggyback situation, but Liberatore is at least tentatively lined up to make his next start in Toronto this weekend.