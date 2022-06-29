Liberatore rejoined the Cardinals on Wednesday and is expected to be formally called up from Triple-A Memphis later this week to make a start during the big club's upcoming series in Philadelphia, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He'll likely be joining the rotation as a replacement for Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Liberatore has previously made four starts for St. Louis, covering 18 innings over those outings while churning out a 4.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 6.1 K-BB%.