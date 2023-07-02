Liberatore (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out just one over 4.1 innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Liberatore has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five outings, and he's given up 12 runs (eight earned) across 10.2 innings in his last three starts. The southpaw was pushed back a day after Friday's rainout, but the extra rest didn't do him much good. With a 5.68 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB over 31.2 innings through eight appearances this year, it's fair to question how much more leeway Liberatore has when it comes to staying in the Cardinals' rotation. He could ultimately swap spots with Steven Matz, who is currently in the bullpen, or the Cardinals may opt to bring up a starter from Triple-A Memphis, though no one on the farm is doing much to differentiate themselves. St. Louis will need a spot starter Wednesday due to this doubleheader, and it's possible Liberatore may not start again until after the All-Star break.