Liberatore is scheduled to make his next start with the Cardinals on Thursday in Atlanta.

As anticipated, Liberatore will be receiving more than one turn through the St. Louis rotation after he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis over the weekend in response to Jack Flaherty (shoulder) joining Steven Matz (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list. Liberatore made his fifth big-league start Saturday in Philadelphia, surrendering five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings. He now sports a 5.66 ERA and 1.79 WHIP heading into his upcoming outing in Atlanta.