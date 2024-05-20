Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Liberatore is unlikely to start Saturday versus the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The Cards have gone back-and-forth on the best role for Liberatore and they now have settled on the bullpen, where he had some success early on in the season. Andre Pallante and Zack Thompson are considered the leading candidates to start Saturday.
