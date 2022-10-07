Liberatore was not selected for the Cardinals' 26-man wild-card roster.
Liberatore was called to start Wednesday's regular season finale versus the Pirates, but the left-hander won't be a part of the Cardinals' postseason roster. The 22-year-old produced a 5.97 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 34.2 innings in nine appearances, including seven starts, in the regular season.
