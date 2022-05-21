Liberatore's contract was officially selected as expected ahead of his major-league debut against the Pirates on Saturday.

Liberatore will get about as soft a landing spot as he could have asked for in his first career start, as he'll face one of the league's weakest offenses in one of the league's most pitcher-friendly parks. The 2018 16th-overall pick has been one of the game's more interesting prospects since he was drafted, and he's had a good start to the season with Triple-A Memphis, increasing his strikeout rate to 28.4 percent while posting a 3.83 ERA across seven starts. This may just be a spot start, as the Cardinals don't have a hole in their rotation at the moment, but it may also be an audition for a permanent spot in the rotation.