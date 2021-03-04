Liberatore fired a scoreless fifth inning in Tuesday's Grapefruit League tie with the Marlins, allowing no hits or runs, issuing two walks and a balk, and recording a strikeout.

Liberatore packed quite a bit into his one-inning Grapefruit League debut, but he fortunately worked out of his self-imposed two-out trouble by inducing an inning-ending flyball from Magneuris Sierra with the bases loaded. Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports the promising left-hander is expected to begin the year at Double-A Springfield, and he's likely to continue working out with Marlins prospects in Florida ahead of the expected early-May start of the minor-league season once the big-league club breaks camp.