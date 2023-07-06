St. Louis optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Liberatore recorded only one out in his last start Wednesday against the Marlins, ultimately being charged with four earned runs on five hits and one walk over 0.1 innings. The young left-hander heads back to the farm with an overall 6.75 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 32 major-league frames for the year.
