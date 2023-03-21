Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
St. Louis has enjoyed a fairly healthy spring, which means that Liberatore will head back to the minors to work on his craft. Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz will make up the season-opening starting rotation for the reigning NL Central champs.
