Liberatore (6-7) took the loss Friday against Atlanta, giving up six runs on nine hits and one walk in three innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Liberatore matched his shortest outing of the year, and the six runs he surrendered were his most since his June 5 start. Friday also represented the first instance of the season that the 25-year-old southpaw was unable to fan a batter, and the nine hits allowed tied his season high. Liberatore has still settled in as a consistent member of St. Louis' rotation during the first half of the campaign, logging a 4.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80:22 K:BB over a career-high 100.1 frames.