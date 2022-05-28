Liberatore (1-0) got the win Saturday after he pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six against the Brewers.

After getting recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Liberatore made his second career start Saturday and blanked the Brewers over five frames. The left-hander looked far sharper in this one than his debut May 21, surrendering two hits compared to the seven the Pirates got off him last time. With Steven Matz (shoulder) on the injured list, Liberatore is tentatively set to pitch again Thursday versus the Cubs. He'll carry a 3.72 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with nine punchouts over 9.2 innings into the outing.