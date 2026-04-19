Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Posts quality start in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liberatore did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Astros, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.
Liberatore allowed a run in the third inning but was otherwise strong, needing just 82 pitches to complete his second quality start of the season. Through five outings, the southpaw has yielded one earned run three times and four earned runs twice. He'll carry a 3.67 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 27 innings into a home matchup against the Mariners next weekend.
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