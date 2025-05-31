Liberatore (3-4) took the loss Friday against Texas after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

It was a rare dud for Liberatore, who matched his season worst in runs allowed and gave up greater than two runs for the first time since April 7. Friday also marked just the third time all season that the southpaw yielded greater than two runs, but he still managed to toss at least five frames for the 10th time in 11 starts this year. Liberatore is still in possession of a 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a superb 56:9 K:BB across 64.1 innings prior to his next scheduled outing versus the Royals, who own a weak .614 OPS against left-handed pitching through their first 57 games of the year.