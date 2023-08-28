Liberatore (back) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Liberatore landed on the injured list last Tuesday, and he will get back up on the bump one week later. He has not appeared in a game since Aug. 16, so he could be back with the big club at some point in early September.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Lands on IL with tight back•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Next start moved to Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Ambushed by A's•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Sparkles against Rays•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Drawing another start•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Struggles in return to rotation•