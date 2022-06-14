Liberatore was recalled ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Liberatore will be the 27th man for the doubleheader, which suggests he could head right back to the minors after his outing. He hasn't done quite enough to stick permanently in the big-league rotation through his first three starts at the highest level, posting a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB, though a date with the Pirates could help him improve those numbers.