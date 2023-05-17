St. Louis recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
As announced late Tuesday, Liberatore will make his first major-league start of the season Wednesday night versus the division-rival Brewers. The highly-touted 23-year-old left-hander was sporting a 3.13 ERA with 56 strikeouts through 46 innings (eight starts) this year at the Triple-A level and is worth a shot in most standard fantasy formats. If he stays on turn, his next start with the Cardinals would be on the road against the Reds.
