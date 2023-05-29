The Cardinals will no longer use a six-man rotation, with the fifth spot coming down to Liberatore or Steven Matz, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cards shifted to a six-man rotation during a stretch of 18 games in 18 days, but they have back-to-back off days this week which will allow them to restructure the rotation again. Matz will be available in relief Monday and Tuesday, with Liberatore's potential availability out of the bullpen yet to be determined. Things certainly appear to be pointing toward Matz being moved to the bullpen for a while and Liberatore getting the fifth spot, but the team has not yet committed to that setup.