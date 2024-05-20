Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol conceded after Liberatore's start Sunday versus the Red Sox that the team is now considering moving the lefty back to the bullpen, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol had said previously that the club wanted to commit to Liberatore's role, which it did Friday in saying the southpaw would start Sunday and remain in the rotation indefinitely. However, following another unsuccessful, abbreviated start (three-plus innings, four runs), the Cards are now reconsidering the plan for Liberatore. If Liberatore does return to a relief role -- which would appear likely at this point -- it's not clear who St. Louis would slide into the rotation in his place.