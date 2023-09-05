Liberatore (back) will pitch out of the bullpen in his return to the Cardinals' active roster, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Liberatore was reinstated from the 15-day injured list during the Cardinals' off day Monday and will be available in relief beginning with Tuesday's series opener at Atlanta. The 23-year-old left-hander has struggled to a 6.12 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB in 50 innings (11 starts, one relief appearance) this season at the major-league level. Drew Rom will remain part of the rotation.