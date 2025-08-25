Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Shaky in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liberatore (6-11) took the loss Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out five.
Liberatore hasn't completed five innings in six of his last seven outings, and a fourth-inning solo homer marked Liberatore's fourth consecutive outing yielding a long ball. The 25-year-old left-hander has endured a rough August, going 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and a 15:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings spanning five starts. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in Cincinnati next weekend.
