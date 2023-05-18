Liberatore (1-0) earned the win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five scoreless innings.

Liberatore was called-up prior to the contest and given the difficult task of facing off against 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. The lefty Liberatore was up to the challenge, blanking the Brewers over five frames while fanning six batters. His control was less than ideal as he issued three free passes, but he was able to escape every jam he got into. Given this strong outing, it's likely that Liberatore will get at least another turn in the rotation, which tentatively lines up to come on the road against the Reds.