Liberatore will make his major-league debut as the starter in Saturday's game against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports

Liberatore made 22 appearances (18 starts) at Triple-A Memphis in 2021, and he began the 2022 campaign in Memphis. Over seven starts this season, he's posted a 3.83 ERA, 46:12 K:BB and 1.20 WHIP in 40 innings. The southpaw is one of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects and has an electric slider, so he'll likely have a chance to earn a spot in the big-league rotation at some point. However, the team will make a decision regarding whether to send him back down based on how he performs Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.