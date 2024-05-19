Liberatore will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox in St. Louis.

Liberatore will start for the third time in four appearances, filling the rotation spot that remains open while Steven Matz (back) is on the injured list. Though the Cardinals will keep Liberatore in a starting role for now, he likely won't have an especially long leash if he struggles Sunday. In both of his other two starts this season, Liberatore has compiled a 6.43 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across seven innings.