Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Squanders early lead

Liberatore didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Twins, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The Cardinals gave the southpaw an early 4-0 lead after two innings, but Liberatore served up a trio of long balls in the third and fourth frames to tie it up, eventually getting lifted in the fifth after 70 pitches (46 strikes). It's the first time since April 25 he's been taken deep multiple times in a start, but Liberatore's been shaky over the last month even when keeping the ball in the yard, stumbling to a 5.65 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 28.2 innings over his last six outings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Kansas City.