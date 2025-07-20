The Cardinals are giving Liberatore extra rest coming out of the All-Star break in order to manage his workload, and he's tentatively expected to make his next start Saturday against the Padres, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The left-hander lined up to take the mound Monday in Colorado, but St. Louis will instead call up prospect Michael McGreevy to pitch. Liberatore is healthy but has already thrown 100.1 innings this season, which is a significant bump in his workload after operating as a swingman in each of the previous two seasons. He's been a quality rotation piece for the Cardinals in 2025 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80:22 K:BB through 18 starts.