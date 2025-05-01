Liberatore (2-3) was charged with the loss Thursday in Cincinnati after giving up two runs on two hits and a walk across three innings. He struck out two.

The left-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Jose Trevino during the second inning but didn't get a chance to work much deeper into Thursday's contest due to a lengthy rain delay. The long ball is just the second allowed this season by Liberatore, and he's also issued only three walks through six starts. He's been a strong rotation piece for St. Louis early in 2025 and has a 3.44 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 34 innings.