Liberatore will start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Liberatore's last appearance was a spot start a week ago, and he went 3.2 innings and threw 48 pitches against the Marlins. Based on the workload he handled versus Miami, Liberatore should be capable of going at least that long in Wednesday's outing, though the St. Louis bullpen will certainly be needed to cover multiple innings.