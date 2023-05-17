Liberatore will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start against the Brewers on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

This will not be an injury-related call-up, but instead a chance for the Cardinals to give their starters an extra day of rest. Liberatore struggled in 2022 in his brief time with the Cardinals as seen in a 5.97 ERA and 28:18 K:BB, but the 23-year-old has been excellent in Triple-A in 2023 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 46 innings. This could be just one start for Liberatore in this instance, but a strong showing against Milwaukee could bode well for him making additional appearances this summer.