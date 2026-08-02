Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Stellar in no-decision

Liberatore didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing just one hit and a walk across six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

After giving up eight runs over nine innings in his last two starts, Liberatore responded with his best outing of the season Sunday, as he held Toronto to a lone single across six scoreless frames. Liberatore lowered his ERA to 4.97 with a 1.49 WHIP and 107:41 K:BB across 22 starts (108.2 innings) this season. The southpaw is currently slated to face the Rockies at home his next time out.