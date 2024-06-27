Liberatore (2-2) earned the win over Atlanta in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Liberatore threw 85 pitches (54 strikes) in his longest outing of the season, which also earned him his first quality start. It was an impressive showing for the southpaw, as it was initially believed the Cardinals would be putting together a bullpen game for the nightcap. Liberatore had allowed three runs over his previous 4.1 innings entering Wednesday. He's now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB through 44.1 innings over 27 appearances (five starts). Liberatore will likely return to a relief role soon unless the Cardinals opt to include him in a six-man rotation.