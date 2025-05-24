Liberatore came away with a no-decision Saturday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings in a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 25-year-old southpaw served up a solo shot to Randal Grichuk in the fifth inning but was otherwise very efficient as he fired 61 of his 88 pitches for strikes. The quality start was Liberatore's seventh in 10 outings this season, and he's given up two runs or fewer in eight straight trips to the mound, posting a 1.91 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB through 47 innings over that span. Liberatore will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Rangers.