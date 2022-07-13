Liberatore allowed three runs on four hits in 2.1 innings during Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Dodgers. He failed to record a strikeout or walk.

Liberatore was tabbed as the bulk reliever for Tuesday's contest and ended up making his first relief appearance as the third of seven St. Louis pitchers. The 22-year-old entered in the fourth and navigated a 1-2-3 frame but surrendered two runs on three hits in the fifth and another run in the sixth when the St. Louis bullpen let an inherited runner score. Liberatore's ERA and WHIP rose to 5.33 and 1.74 respectively with the poor performance, and he's most likely to appear in relief if he's used again prior to the All-Star break.