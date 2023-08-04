Liberatore (1-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out one.

Most of the damage against Liberatore came in the second inning when the Twins tagged him for four runs on a pair of homers. The 23-year-old left-hander's ERA is now up to 6.93 with a 1.78 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB across nine starts (37.2 innings) this season. Liberatore still does offer some upside and will remain in the Cardinals' rotation following the trades of Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery. However, he remains too risky of an option for fantasy purposes.