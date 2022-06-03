Liberatore (1-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter over 3.1 innings.

The rookie left-hander had trouble with both his control and command in his third big-league outing, throwing only 42 of 80 pitches for strikes and serving up five extra-base hits -- including three home runs. Liberatore notched only one strikeout and was chased after falling behind 4-2 in the fourth inning. He did well in his previous start, pitching five scoreless frames against Milwaukee, but has struggled in his other two appearances with the big club this season. It's unclear if he'll stick in the rotation once injured hurlers Steven Matz (shoulder), Jordan Hicks (forearm) and -- a bit further off -- Jack Flaherty (shoulder) return.