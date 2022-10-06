Liberatore (2-2) was tagged with loss after he pitched five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out Wednesday versus the Pirates.

The left-hander struggled Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day to make the spot start. Liberatore held the Pirates off the board for the first two frames before Rodolfo Castro ripped an RBI single in the third inning. He proceeded to surrender four runs in the following frame, raising the damage to five runs on the day. Liberatore will finish the campaign having made nine appearances including seven starts with the Cardinals, posting a 5.97 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.