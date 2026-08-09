Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Stumbles Saturday

Liberatore (5-9) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Liberatore fell behind quickly, giving up a homer to Jake McCarthy to begin the game. Though that was the only long ball the hurler allowed, he surrendered three more runs in the third inning and an additional tally in the fifth. It was the fifth time this season Liberatore has given up at least five earned runs in an outing, and four of those performances have come over has past nine appearances. Though Liberatore has improved his K/9 to a career-best 8.7 this season, he's otherwise struggled with a 5.15 ERA through 113.2 innings.