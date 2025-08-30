Liberatore came away with a no-decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Reds, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw served up two home runs, including a solo shot by Spencer Steer in the top of the sixth inning that helped chase Liberatore from the game. He's been taken deep at least once in five straight starts, and since the beginning of July he's stumbled to a 2.1 HR/9, helping to fuel a 5.77 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB in 39 innings over that stretch. Liberatore will try to keep the ball in the yard in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the A's.