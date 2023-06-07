Liberatore (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings.

Liberatore started out with a clean opening frame but then proceeded to allow a run in the second, third and three more in the fourth before his day was over. The 23-year-old has racked up just five strikeouts over his last 10 innings after he had six strikeouts over five innings during his 2023 debut on May 17. Even with his recent struggles, the team still plans to give Liberatore multiple starts in order to get a fair evaluation on where he stands at the MLB level after moving Steven Matz to the bullpen. He now stands at a 6.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB over 15 innings. His next chance to right the ship should come next week against the Giants.