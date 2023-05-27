Liberatore dropped to 1-1 after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

Liberatore faced little issue through four scoreless innings before the Guardians broke through with a four-run fifth frame. His ERA jumped to 4.91 through three appearances (two starts) this season. As of now, it's unclear if Liberatore will get another start or move back into the bullpen; the Cardinals have just five games during the upcoming week, so the young southpaw would seem to be the most likely candidate of the six-man rotation to miss out on a start. He posted an 11.0 K/9 with Triple-A Memphis but has struck out just nine batters in 11 MLB innings.