Liberatore (6-10) took the loss against the Rockies on Tuesday, surrendering three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings .

The left-hander was sharp early, setting down the first nine batters he faced, but ran into trouble in the fourth when Hunter Goodman belted a two-run homer that put St. Louis behind for good. The outing marked the 25-year-old's fifth consecutive start in which he's failed to complete five innings, and the loss extended his skid to four straight decisions without a win. Liberatore is slated to take the mound again early next week against Miami carrying a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 88:28 K:BB over 118.1 innings.