Liberatore (1-1) allowed four runs in five hits and two walks over five innings Friday. He struck out two and took a loss against Cleveland.

Liberatore faced little issue through four scoreless innings before the Guardians broke through with a four-run fifth frame. His ERA jumped to 4.91 through three appearances (two starts) this season. As of now, it's unclear if Liberatore will get another start or move back into the bullpen. He posted an 11.0 K/9 with Triple-A Memphis but has struck out just nine batters in 11 MLB innings.