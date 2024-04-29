Liberatore (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over three innings, taking the extra-innings loss versus the Mets on Sunday. He did not record a strikeout.

Liberatore was called on for a long-relief assignment that began in the eighth inning and ended with a walk-off home run by Mark Vientos in the 11th. This was Liberatore's longest outing of the season, and it came in a game where the Cardinals' bullpen had multiple high-leverage relievers unavailable due to recent workloads. The southpaw now has a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings over 10 appearances this season. Liberatore's history as a starter will keep him in a long-relief role unless the Cardinals feel the need to swap him out for a fresher arm heading into Monday's game versus the Tigers.