Liberatore will be available out of the bullpen against the Dodgers on Sunday but is still expected to start sometime next week if he isn't needed in relief, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Clear messaging hasn't been a strength of the Cardinals organization this season, and LIberatore's situation is the latest case. He impressed in the minors and well as in his season debut for the big-league club Wednesday the Brewers, though it wasn't initially clear that he was up for anything more than a spot start. The Cardinals would have to go to a six-man rotation to fit him in permanently, and while manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Thursday that Liberatore would indeed remain a starter, that now seems to be less than a lock. Even if Liberatore does wind up pitching in relief Sunday and temporarily taking himself out of rotation consideration, however, he shouldn't have to wait too long to make his next start, as the Cardinals are seemingly impressed by his performance this season.