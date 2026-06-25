Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Unravels in fourth inning

Liberatore (3-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Liberatore got through three innings with little trouble, but Arizona piled on six runs in the fourth. He allowed back-to-back home runs to LuJames Groover and Ketel Marte to cap that rally. Liberatore's decent start to the year has fallen apart in June -- he's allowed 22 runs (18 earned) across 15.2 innings over his four starts this month. He's now at a 5.56 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB through 77.2 innings through 16 starts overall. The southpaw is tentatively projected to make his next start at Atlanta, which is not a matchup that would much bounce-back potential.