Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Wild in sixth loss

Liberatore (4-6) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out three.

Liberatore couldn't get through the sixth inning Sunday, but he was at least able to toss four scoreless frames in between the sixth inning and a two-run first frame by the Cubs. The 26-year-old southpaw was especially wild, landing just 44 of his 78 pitches for strikes while also plunking a trio of batters, so he might have been fortunate to complete five innings. Liberatore has an uninspiring 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 82:35 K:BB over 87.2 innings, and he's given up at least three runs in five of his last six outings.