Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Liberatore will receive "a long runway to figure out what he can do" in the rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals will operate with a modified six-man rotation at the beginning of the season, with Liberatore part of it and Steven Matz pitching in relief for now before making a start on April 16. Michael McGreevy nearly won a rotation spot and looms at Triple-A Memphis, but it sounds as if Liberatore will be given a long leash in the rotation. The left-hander has a career 3.89 ERA as a reliever versus a 5.86 ERA as a starter.
