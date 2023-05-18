Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Thursday that Liberatore will remain in the rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Liberatore was terrific in his season debut with the Cardinals on Wednesday, tallying six strikeouts over five scoreless innings in what was a 3-0 win over the Brewers. The schedule, as currently sorted, calls for him to make his next start Tuesday in a favorable matchup versus the Reds. The 23-year-old left-hander seems like a must-have in fantasy when you also factor in how well he was pitching at Triple-A Memphis prior to his promotion.