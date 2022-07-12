Liberatore is slated to work as the Cardinals' bulk reliever behind opener Jordan Hicks in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Liberatore has turned in a mixed bag of results while working as a traditional starter in his first six big-league starts. In three of those outings, he's kept the opposition off the board over 14 innings, and in the other three, he's surrendered 13 earned runs in 10.2 innings. A matchup with a Dodgers lineup that features Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman as the top three batters in the order likely wouldn't have set Liberatore up for much success, so Hicks will likely cover an inning or two before giving way to the rookie. The arrangement should allow Liberatore to work deeper into the contest and improve his chances of factoring into any decision.